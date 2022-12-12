Golden Globes Nominations 2023: House of the Dragon, Yellowstone, & The White Lotus

Nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning.

There were plenty of new shows on the list, including House of the Dragon, Severance, and awards mainstays Better Call Saul, Ozark, and The Crown.

On the broadcast networks, ABC's Abbott Elementary and Alaska Daily were both present.

The former led the nominations with five nods.

The White Lotus, which wrapped its buzzy sophomore season on Sunday, was also present.

Take a look at the list below.

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

The 80th annual Golden Globes Awards will air Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and Peacock.

