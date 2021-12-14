Gotham Knights Series in Development at The CW

The CW is investing heavily in the city of Gotham.

The network has started developing Gotham Knights, a live-action superhero series based on the DC comics.

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been.

However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

The new series comes from Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (who both worked on Batwoman and Gotham) and Natalie Abrams (Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American).

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are all set as EPs.

Here's the big surprise:

Gotham Knights is set to be a standalone series.

Instead of taking place in the Arrowverse, it will be its own thing.

It is a shocking announcement, but it might give the show more freedom in the storytelling department because it will be able to branch out on its own.

Gotham Knights is the latest superhero show on The CW from Berlanti.

Berlanti Productions also produces The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Superman & Lois.

Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl recently wrapped their successful runs on the network.

Superman & Lois mostly stayed away from the Arrowverse during its freshman season, but it looks set to be more immersed in it in the forthcoming second season.

Jenna Dewan is set to reprise her Supergirl role of Lucy Lane.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.