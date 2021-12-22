HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel Previews House of the Dragon, Pretty Little Liars Reboot, & More!

HBO Max is looking ahead to 2022.

The streaming service dropped an exciting sizzle reel that highlighted some of its projects on tap for next year.

Several projects were featured in the clip, including Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, the Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, and Season 4 of Westworld.

Also teased was Season 3 of Barry, Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Season 2 of Euphoria, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special.

There were also scenes from The Gilded Age, The Time Traveler's Wife, The Whitehouse Plumbers, We Own the City, Gossip Girl, and the Pretty Little Liars reboot.

In addition to a raft of TV shows, we also got a glimpse at Warner Bros. Streaming Exclusives, a collaboration that includes a number of films made exclusively for HBO Max.

At this moment in time, it is expected that HBO Max will no longer be getting movies on the same date as theaters.

However, the rise of Omicron, a new strain of COVID-19, could send movies back to streaming.

Getting to see never-before-seen footage is always fun, but many of the projects do not have premiere dates.

It is nice to know that they are a part of the agenda for the streaming service in 2022, but premiere dates would have been a whole lot more exciting.

HBO Max is coming off a very successful year after many of its original series took off with some solid viewership statistics.

Much like other streaming services, they do not release raw numbers, but we know shows like And Just Like That..., Gossip Girl, and The Sex Lives of College Girls reportedly did solid business.

Gossip Girl and the Sex Lives of College Girls have already been renewed, while the Sex and the City spinoff was conceived as a limited series.

Then again, you can never count the Sex and the City universe out.

We've been watching it since the 1990s.

Alas, have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.