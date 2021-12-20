Julie and the Phantoms Officially Canceled at Netflix

After such a long wait, we have some bad news about Julie and the Phantoms.

Netflix has officially canceled the beloved comedy series after just one season.

EP Kenny Ortega broke the sad news on Instagram over the weekend.

“Our ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier," Ortega wrote.

We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” Ortega added.

“Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie."

"We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers."

"Happy holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and perfect harmony in all you pursue!”

The series followed high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes), who lost her passion for music after her mom died.

But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

The series had a devoted fan base who advocated for a second season on social media, so it stings to see these fans not get their wish for more episodes.

Netflix did not report on any metrics for the series, but the long wait after the series debuted to make a decision made it seem like the show would not return.

The streaming service typically makes renewal and cancellation decisions within 28 days, and the only recent example of a show taking longer was Outer Banks, which got a third season pickup almost six months later.

What are your thoughts on the demise of Julie and the Phantoms?

Do you think there were different directions to take the show in a second season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.