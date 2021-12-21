Lifetime Sets Premiere Dates for Girl in the Shed, Single Black Female, & More

Lifetime is looking ahead to 2022.

The cabler has announced a string of movie premieres for the month of February, including Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez and Single Black Female.

Check out the movie details and premiere dates below.

SINGLE BLACK FEMALE

Premieres Saturday, February 5 at 8/7c

Reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, Monica (Raven Goodwin), is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show.

When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life.

But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret and as time goes on cracks in her façade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good.

K. Michelle also stars. Single Black Female is directed by Shari Carpenter and written by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones.

In addition to Single Black Female, K. Michelle hosts the new Lifetime unscripted series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, premiering February 3, at 9/8c with a sneak peek airing on January 28th at 10/9c.

LINE SISTERS

Premieres Saturday, February 12 at 8/7c

Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior.

But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

Line Sisters is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment in association with Undaunted Content for Lifetime and is executive produced by D'Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif. Tailiah Breon directs from a script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen.

CAUGHT IN HIS WEB

Premieres Saturday, February 19 at 8/7c

Executive produced by Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony® and Academy® Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg, Caught in His Web is inspired by actual events and tells the horrifying story of Emma (Alison Thornton), Olivia (Malia Baker) and Gabby (Emma Tremblay) who are each unknowingly tormented by a mysterious cyberbully by the name "Blake."

Infiltrating each of their lives by hacking into their cell phones and computers, "Blake" coerces them to send nude photos and continually harasses them and tracks their every move.

Feeling extremely alone and experiencing anxiety, depression and fear, the girls later discover they are not alone in being tormented.

They decide to join forces and enlist the help of Detective Holland (Garcelle Beauvais), in the hunt to unmask their harasser and end their nightmare.

Caught in His Web is produced for Lifetime by Cyber Productions, Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group. Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Egenberg, Jack Heller, Tom Leonardis and Alesia Cook are executive producers.

Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen is co-executive producer. Hannah Cheesman directed from a script written by Danielle Iman.

GIRL IN THE SHED: THE KIDNAPPING OF ABBY HERNANDEZ

Premieres Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro) who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts.

Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept is a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is produced by Sprott Productions Inc in association with Johnson Production Group and executive produced by Abigail Hernandez, Stacy Mandelberg and Michael Vickerman who also wrote the script. Jessica Harmon directed.

