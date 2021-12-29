NBC Cheat Sheet: The Blacklist is Headed for Cancellation! What About Ordinary Joe?

As we approach 2022, NBC's renewal and cancellation decisions are looking clearer than ever.

The network had already given a bunch of its shows early renewals, and there aren't very many on the bubble.

La Brea was a surprise hit, landing a quick renewal, but the same cannot be said for Ordinary Joe.

Telling a story across three timelines is not a great idea to keep viewers invested.

Below, we've rounded up NBC's shows and their chances at renewal.

Chicago Fire - Renewed

Like so many other shows, Chicago Fire is down year-to-year.

The show that started the franchise is averaging 7.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

With a week of DVR factored in, the numbers build to 10 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

The numbers will keep the show on the air for years.

Chicago Med - Renewed

The medical drama is averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 0.75 rating.

The series builds to 9.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

The numbers make it one of the most-watched shows on TV this season.

Chicago PD - Renewed

The series is averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

The lower total viewer tally can be attributed to the later slot than the other shows in the franchise.

With a week of DVR factored in, it builds to 9.3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Law & Order: SVU - Renewed

The aging procedural is still showing signs of life.

it is currently averaging 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

It soars to 6.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating within a week, so it is no slouch.

La Brea - Renewed

The series was relatively stable in its Tuesday slot, averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It surged to 7.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating within a week.

It also held up well out of The Voice.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - Certain Renewal

The latest spinoff is averaging 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The numbers are great for a 10 p.m. drama.

It builds to 5.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating within a week.

It will be around for a while yet.

New Amsterdam - Renewed

The series is down considerably, averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers soar to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating within a week.

It will be around for a few years yet.

Ordinary Joe - Certain Cancellation

Despite showing signs of life early into its run, the numbers are now too low to be in contention.

Averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo is not enough.

Even worse, the show builds to a mere 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating within a week.

The Blacklist - Likely Cancellation

The series was once the buzziest show on TV, but it has fizzled out in recent years.

Currently averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, it will probably be done after this season.

It does still get a decent boost on the DVR front, rising to 4.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Still, NBC has other options heading into next season.

