Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Scoop: Welcome, Cara Delevingne!

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has enlisted a new cast member.

Deadline is reporting that Cara Delevingne has landed the series regular role of Alice, "a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery."

Delevingne also stars on the Prime Video drama series Carnival Row, but production recently commenced on the second season, allowing her to join the cast of this Hulu comedy with a dark twist.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Hoffman starred on Only Murders in the Building Season 1, and are all expected to return for the second season.

It focused on a trio of people who live in the same building with a mutual love for true crime and found themselves wrapped up in a murder mystery.

it was a fun series that managed to keep the mystery flowing throughout the opening run.

Hulu quickly picked up the second season shortly after the launch of the series earlier this year, citing the record-breaking launch.

“Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals,” said ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich.

“Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series."

"The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," said Hoffman at the time of the pickup.

"To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words."

"So I’ll shut up now, and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”

The series is set to return to Hulu in 2022.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.