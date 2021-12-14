Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

It's been a long hiatus, but we finally have a premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 2!

Netflix has finally revealed the show will be back on the air in 2022, according to TV Line.

As for a specific date, it's below.

Sweet Magnolias Trio

Friday, February 4, is the lucky date.

But how many episodes are we getting?

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will consist of 10 new episodes, meaning we'll have a lot of time to check in with our favorite ladies.

Jamie Lynn Spears on Sweet Magnolias

Now, you may be wondering what's on tap for the coming season, and thankfully, Netflix has dropped the synopsis.

“As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car," the streamer teases.

"But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder."

"Old loves end and new loves begin."

Maddie and Cal - Sweet Magnolias

"Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected,” the synopsis continues.

“In laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag."

"Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.”

The streamer has also confirmed the cast for Sweet Magnolias Season 2:

Erik on Sweet Magnolias

- JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

- Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

- Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

- Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

- Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

- Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

J Swisher on Sweet Magnolias

- Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend

- Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

- Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

- Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

- Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Sweet Magnolias After Church

Sweet Magnolias was a hit for the streaming service, landing a speedy Season 2 pickup in July 2020.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was delayed by several months, with the showrunner telling Parade exactly a year ago that firm production dates were being locked in.

"We haven’t started shooting Season 2 yet. We want to get back to it as quickly as we can, but we are still working on the details," showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson explained to the outlet.

"I don’t want to jinx it. We know it’s hard to wait, but we appreciate everyone’s patience, and we are confident that we will take them places in Season 2 that will engage, delight and comfort them–maybe in that order."

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 Photos

Netflix canceled a bunch of shows due to the pandemic, including GLOW and The Society.

Both shows had new seasons ordered, but the streamer opted to put the kibosh in producing more episodes of either series.

Thankfully, we are getting new episodes of Sweet Magnolias, and production should already be complete.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Are you surprised we've waited this long for new episodes?

Hit the comments below, TV Fanatics.

