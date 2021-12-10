Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host Expanded 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author, and podcaster Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Diggs is currently starring on All American which returns with new episodes on Monday, February 21, and Byer is a co-host on TBS’s hit series Wipeout, which returns with new episodes on January 11.

For the first time ever, the star-studded event will be simulcast live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9, 7:00–10:00 p.m. ET (delayed PT – check local listings).

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.

Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig. “Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” said Diggs.

“It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!” “Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye!,” said Byer.

“Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention... on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it.” “This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” promised Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television - all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast!”

