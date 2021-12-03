Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Shares First Look!

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is revving up at Netflix.

A new chapter in the franchise is set to launch on the streaming service on February 18, 2022, and we have some first-look photos.

Moving such an iconic franchise to streaming is a big swing, but it makes sense when you consider the last few movies that have failed to make much of an impact at the box office.

David Blue Garcia is on board to direct the gruesome follow-up to the 1974 original movie.

The tactic of forgetting the sequels worked very well for the Halloween franchise.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre picks up Leatherface returning after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

"Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture," reads the logline.

"But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge."

The last movie in the franchise was 2017's Leatherface, a reboot that failed to capture the success of its predecessor.

To some diehard fans, it was viewed as a prequel to the original movie, but it depends on who you ask.

It is a big swing for the ninth movie in the franchise to forget what happened in the previous seven, but stranger things have happened in Hollywood.

The franchise is a big deal for the streaming service because if people have a subscription, they'll be more likely to check the next chapter out, even if they didn't plan to see it in cinemas.

Paramount+ tried out a similar tactic by acquiring Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on streaming services picking up these big franchises?

Will you watch the movie?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.