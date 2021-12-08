Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 10

at .

Did Devon and Trevor work well together?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 10, things took a turn when they treated a patient with a mysterious fever.

Helping Out Conrad - The Resident Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Kit's experimental Flight Go team program sent Conrad out into the field.

Who did Conrad meet on his travels?

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened the harmony at the hospital.

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Billie: Banner day for the Go-team. Quick question. Is Bell OK?
Kit: What do you mean?
Billie: He's a surgeon, not emergency. Pulled himself from the board for the entire day. Ross is taking a surgery from him in Trauma One.
Kit: I did not know that.
Bille: Well, I'm not one to tattle. Something's up.

Kit: Listen to me, the situation is dangerous for the victims and the rescuers. Save lives, but you stay safe out there.
Conrad: Copy you.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Photos

Drop the Pack -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Runing Down Info-tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Unknown Origin - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Brainstorming a Prognosis - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Patient in Pain -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Team Badass - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 5
  3. The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 10