The Resident Round Table: Who Is Kincaid Sullivan?!

We have ourselves a new face at Chastain, but she's quite a mystery.

Kincaid Sullivan joined Chastain on The Resident Season 5 Episode 10, and she has Conrad, Kit, and Devon puzzled regarding her background. Meanwhile, Bell gets his prognosis, but we're left hanging.

What would you grade the midseason finale and why?

Meaghan: B. It was a great episode, but it didn't feel like a midseason finale aside from the mystery surrounding Bell's medical issues.

Laura: B. Besides the cliffhanger of Bell's diagnosis, it felt like a normal episode.

Jasmine: Yeah, I agree with you, ladies.

I loved the action of the hour with Cade and Conrad's field team rescue. It didn't feel like a midseason finale aside from Cade's mysterious identity and that Bell cliffhanger. A part of me was annoyed that we started and ended the hour with the same cliffhanger regarding Bell's prognosis.

Was Conrad and Marion's short-lived hookup unexpected?

Meaghan: No, I definitely could feel that coming, but I'm glad that it was short-lived. Don't get me wrong, I didn't mind seeing Conrad hop back in that saddle, but if things had gotten more serious and ended, it could affect Gigi's relationship with her.

Laura: I agree with Meaghan that Conrad and Marion were cute. Her relationship with Gigi was more important.

Jasmine: I thought they were cute, but I didn't expect it to be a one-and-done. I figured they would dance around it a bit or be friends with benefits for a little while. But yes, her relationship with Gigi is more important.

Did you enjoy Trevor and Devon's puzzling medical case? How do you feel about Trevor's big save?

Meaghan: I definitely appreciated them shining a light on the struggle of diagnosing a fever of an unknown origin. I've been struggling with medical issues for over a year now, part of which is a fever, and it took them nine months to figure out the cause.

I only wish I had doctors like Devon working on my case. It was an excellent case for Trevor. It forced him to slow down and really use his critical thinking skills.

Laura: I did appreciate seeing a case stemming from a fever of an unknown origin. It showed how hard it is to pinpoint something, and it was nice to see them use an emotional support animal, too. We don't see that much either. I loved how the dog tied into finding the answer. Even though Trevor found the answer, part of it was luck.

Jasmine: It was a good case for Trevor, and it was the first time they portrayed him in a decent way that took steps toward endearing him to the audience. He felt like he was in medicine for the right reasons, and I loved the entire process of them fighting so hard to diagnose him. You could appreciate the focus on medicine and that part of practicing healthcare.

What is your first impression of Cade? Is she a good addition to the series and hospital?

Meaghan: She feels like the female Conrad, so I'm sure she will be a great fit at Chastain. I like her, but I'm not totally sold on her as a love interest for Conrad yet. I could get there eventually, though, so I look forward to getting to know her more.

Laura: I think she's a survivor and fierce. I thought she knew how to take charge and fit in well at Chastain. I hope we learn more about her before she dates Conrad.

Jasmine: I didn't mind her one bit. We still don't know much about her, so I don't have particularly strong feelings about her either way. However, I found her enjoyable to watch, and I think she's a great fit for Chastain.

She does have that adventurous, rogue similarity to Conrad, and they worked well together. I look forward to getting to know her better.

What are your Cade theories regarding who she is and her lack of digital footprint?

Meaghan: For some reason - and I have no reason to believe this is true - my first instinct is that she is going by a fake name because she is running from an abusive ex or something along those lines.

If she was actually lying about being a doctor, then I don't think they could justify her sticking around long term, so I think she is telling the truth about that.

Laura: I also suspect Cade is running from someone, and she runs again every time they get too close. It could be an ex, or she could've been a witness to a crime. But I also suspect a fake name and that she's a survivor.

Jasmine: Yeah, I got the impression that she was running from someone. Maybe she has family that she's trying to hide from, or she's hiding from some criminals or witnessed a crime.

How long do you think Bell can keep his health issues under wraps? What prognosis do you think Conrad will give him?

Meaghan: I think he will come clean once he knows his diagnosis. I'm leaning towards Parkinson's.

We already went down the road of him having an issue that was resolved, so I feel like it would be more interesting to see him cope with a chronic progressive illness and what that means for his medical career. It would be devastating but compelling.

Laura: I also see it being a chronic and devastating condition. If it's something like Parkinson's, it will break Bell's heart since he couldn't operate anymore, but maybe he could train others like he helped AJ.

Jasmine: I agree with you both. I think it's Parkinson's, but it'll be compelling to witness him battling this debilitating, chronic illness while finding new ways to practice medicine or mentor others.

What was your favorite scene, storyline, character, etc., from the winter finale?

Meaghan: I'm such a broken record, but I love every single one of Gigi and Conrad's scenes. It was hilarious when she woke up early to pick out her outfit and shamed Conrad for being shirtless. I also really appreciated Kit giving Bell the space to come to her when he is ready.

Laura: I agree with Meaghan; Gigi was the best part of the episode. She steals the episode every time.

Jasmine: Gigi is a ray of sunshine, and her scenes with Conrad are always so precious. I loved the rescue scenes in the field. And my Kitbell heart was fluttering when Kit gave Bell that forehead kiss. They're so freaking sweet.

What's your wish list for the back half of the season?

Meaghan: I need more Kitbell. We've waited so long for them to happen, and the scenes we get are sweet, but they've gotta turn up the heat on them a little.

I would also love to see them make use of the Conrad as a concierge medicine doctor storyline. Maybe have Conrad do some community outreach for the more medically complex patients.

Laura: I know I sound like a broken record, but if something is really wrong with Bell, we better get an appearance from Jake and Sammie after how hard Bell worked to reconcile with his family. He'll need them.

Jasmine: Ohh, I love that concierge idea, Meaghan!

I'm enjoying all of these different dynamics with the characters. I like that we're getting Devon and Conrad bonding and working together more. And I love Bell and AJ's friendship.

I want more Kitbell, and they could also turn up the head on Devon and Leela. I want Leela's dyslexia to get explored more as well. And give me everything there is with Gigi. She's adorable.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Do you disagree?

The Resident returns in February on FOX.

