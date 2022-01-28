ABC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for Bubble Dramas A Million Little Things and Big Sky

at .

ABC has finally confirmed when fans can expect two of its bubble dramas back on the air.

The network on Friday revealed that A Million Little Things Season 4 will resume Wednesday, February 23 at 10 p.m.

Big Sky Season 2, meanwhile, continues Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m.

Both shows have shown impressive growth post-airdate this season, but their linear ratings have been soft.

A Million Little Things focuses on a group of friends whose lives are changed forever after one of their own dies.

The series stars  David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, and Grace Park as Katherine Saville.

The cast also includes James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Daniel Dixon.

A Million Little Things is averaging 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.28 rating among adults 18-49, making it the second lowest-rated scripted offering on ABC.

The series soars to a 0.7 rating with seven days of DVR factored in, and considerably higher with streaming included.

It could get a renewal at ABC, but the network could also find a better performer.

Big Sky, meanwhile, has slumped in the ratings with a stronger lead-in this season.

The Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury drama is averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.32 rating.

The show rises to a 0.7 rating in the demo and almost 6 million viewers with a week of DVR factored in.

ABC has made made few decisions for the 2022-23 TV season, only picking up Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 so far.

We should have more clarity on what will happen with these shows in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on the premiere dates?

Do you think the shows will be back for the back half of their seasons and be canceled?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch A Million Little Thing online and Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

A Million Little Things

