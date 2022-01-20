Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Says Full House Star Had No Health Issues Before Sudden Death

at .

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo opened up about her husband's passing in a new interview.

Saget died at 65 earlier this month, and Rizzo told Good Morning America's TJ Holmes that the former Full House star was healthy prior to his sudden death.

"All I'll point to is that last post of his where he said he felt 26," she said, referring to Bob's final Instagram post where he talked about being back on stage.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget

Rizzo said that Bob had COVID recently but that it was "nothing serious" and that he otherwise felt "great."

"There's only so many tears your body will let you cry," she added during the interview.

"He just wanted to spread love and laughter. I'm so proud of him," Rizzo said, before recalling her last conversation with him.

Bob Saget attends the 18th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night Gala Premiere of "Benjamin"

"He was on his way home back to his hotel. He was telling me what a wonderful show he'd had. It made him so happy to bring laughter to people," Rizzo added.

She said that her final texts from her husband included, "I love you so much, I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

"Everything that I am surrounded by is a reminder of him. It's been very sad but very beautiful," she said.

In a different interview, this time with Today, Rizzo said that Saget "was just there to enjoy life."

Bob Saget attends Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine New York

"He just wanted to make people feel good," she said.

"I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him.

"And his constant message was, 'Just treat everybody with kindness.'"

"He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it," she added tearfully.

Bob Saget attends the AARP TV For Grownups Honors at Sunset Tower

"And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, 'Wow, this is a special guy.'"

Rizzo previously took to Instagram to speak out about Bob following his death, in which she said that she was struggling "not to think I was robbed of time" with him.

"But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years," she wrote.

'We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him."

Bob Saget appears on In Depth With Larry Flick

"He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was, he was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

Manu Lataste
Horse, the Nutshot King
A Plunge After a Win
Watching and Judging
Solving It Under Pressure
Girl's On Fire

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Says Full House Star Had No Health Issues Before Sudden Death