Claws Season 4 Episode 7 Review: Chapter Seven: Ascension

Desna struck back at Uncle Daddy big time for scaring off her dealers.

She picked off Clay's allies, one by one, on Claws Season 4 Episode 7.

But that wasn't nearly the victory that it would seem because of a traitor amid her crew.

The traitor sowed all kinds of chaos within Desna's organization as paranoia reigned because more oxy turned up missing.

What this episode proved was how few loyal employees Uncle Daddy has. He has pissed off too many people recently as he slipped into some altered state.

That doesn't mean that Desna is behaving much better, not just bossing around her new dealers but those who have been her family through the years. So how long before others revolt as Quiet Ann has?

So who is the more unlikable character now: Clay or Desna? It's a tough call whether there will be redemption for either.

As a wedding episode, this should have been a happy one. But any happiness was short-lived, not just for the newlyweds but for almost anyone attached to the nuptials.

Let's start with the business side of things. Desna made a boss move, picking off Dr. Ken, then Bryce, and finally Ann.

Ken surprisingly threw away whatever leverage he had by throwing in with Desna rather than continuing to play off the two would-be drug kingpins off against each other.

Maybe he was tired of answering to two bosses. Perhaps he considered Desna the lesser of two evils.

It was big of Ken to agree to officiate over Polly and Axel's wedding. At the time, he was delusional enough to feel his relationship with Selena could be saved, even though she was too distracted by her life in the spotlight to finish a conversation with him.

It took the heartfelt vows by Polly Montbatten to get Ken to see the light, and he gracefully freed Selena to enjoy her life without the burden of the old guy back home.

Ken, it seems, was destined to become a crazy cat person. And that's probably for the best.

Next up for revelations was Bryce. Bamboozled by all Clay's talk of legacy, Bryce assumed he was the natural heir and rejected Desna's offer to join her team.

Bryce felt neglected after Uncle Daddy lavished all the attention on Ann. Then he discovered that he was behind not just Ann in the pecking order but also Ann's fetus.

So Bryce went a little crazy and hauled away Ann inside her trailer, taking her to Desna's salon right before Polly's wedding.

Ann was the final of Clay's allies to fall. Unwillingly to work with Desna, Ann resignedly took her offer of $100,000 to leave Palmetto.

Of all of Desna's crew, Ann was the one who had the intellect to strike out on her own and succeed, recent results to the contrary.

After hearing Uncle Daddy's plans for her child, she needs to get as far away from Clay as possible.

Hopefully, there's still time for Ann to make peace with both Desna and her crew.

What was strange about all these defections was how Uncle Daddy took them relatively well.

He was coasting on his past reputation as a debauched master of ceremony before his heart attack on Claws Season 4 Episode 6. Since then, his behavior has been outright bizarre.

Does Clay have one more dangerous maneuver in him? Or might he turn state's evidence?

It will be intriguing to see his next move in his battle with Desna.

The most innocent of the crew, Virginia had to make hard choices.

Her protege Georgia came under suspicion when more oxy came missing, especially as Georgia flashed around an expensive designer bag.

After she and Polly found a bag of designer gear tossing Georgia's room, Virginia had no choice but to report what she found to Desna.

Desna put the burden of dealing with Georgia on Virginia, who wrestled with how to do that.

After Virginia couldn't bring herself to shoot Georgia, it was shocking that she didn't take Polly's suggestion of getting Georgia out of town.

Instead, she drowned Georgia in a spontaneous burst of violence after Virginia failed to shoot her a second time. It will be interesting to see how that affects her.

Jenn continued to circle the drain, getting more addicted to oxy to deal with the stresses in her life.

Her relationship with her new buddy Tony added to the tension of the crew, with both Desna and Bryce suspicious of them.

The wedding of Polly and Axel was a temporary burst of joy, even if Ken's rushing off lessened the impact.

A conflicted Polly may never have to reveal her secret as it appeared that the baron suffered some medical attack on their honeymoon night.

Since Georgia wasn't the mole inside Desna's crew, that left Tony as the obvious suspect. He was tight with Desna and Jenn and was always away from his job an unusual amount of time.

It was convenient that Desna went to recruit Sheray just as DEA and Tony were arresting her.

To follow Tony's involvement, watch Claws online.

Were you surprised Tony was a Fed?

How does Desna get out from underneath this?

Can Clay mount a comeback?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.