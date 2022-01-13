Degrassi Revival Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max is adding another well-known franchise to its streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a revival of Degrassi has landed a formal pickup.

It is set to premiere in 2023.

What's more, all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation will be added to the platform later this year.

Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) are set as showrunners and executive producers of the latest offshoot.

Production is slated for the summer.

"Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros.

“WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

Said WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen, “I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience."

"This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.”

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” said Azzopardi and Cohen in a statement.

“We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

The franchise kicked off in 1980 when The Kids of Degrassi Street launched in Canada.

That series was followed by Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High.

Degrassi: The Next Generation bowed in 2001 and became a huge hit, running from 2001-15.

The most recent entry in the franchise was Degrassi: Next Class, which was a Netflix original in the U.S.

HBO Max does not have the rights to that show.

News of the comeback for Degrassi is not surprising.

The series was known for switching up its cast because of the nature of the story, so it is a good show to get the reboot treatment.

What are your thoughts on the show making a comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.