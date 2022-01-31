Grease: Paramount+ Unveils Cast for Prequel Series

The long-gestating Grease TV series is moving forward at Paramount+.

The streamer on Monday announced the cast for the 10-episode series.

The project stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Also starring is Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” Paramount+ original scripted series president Nicole Clemens said in a statement.

“Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954 -- four years before the original Grease Movie.

Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

There will be reservations about bringing the franchise back to life, especially given that the first sequel to the movie flatlined.

The project has been in the works for a while, originally ordered at HBO Max in October 2019.

“Grease is one of the most beloved Paramount titles, and it’s a thrill to be reimagining it for today’s audience with our good friends at Temple Hill and Picturestart," Paramount said at the time.

"When Bob Greenblatt called about bringing it to television, we knew we would be in the perfect hands because of our great working relationship with HBO Max and Bob’s genuine passion for musicals and Grease in particular.”

Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver. A late 2022 premiere is likely.

