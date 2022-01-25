Jennie Nguyen: Fired From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Following Offensive Social Media Posts

Bravo is cutting ties with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen.

The announcement from Bravo comes in the aftermath of unearthed social media posts.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” the cable network said in a statement released on Tuesday via social media.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

"Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Backlash towards Nguyen and the show emerged following several posts from Nguyen's Facebook page that appeared to mock the Black Lives Matter movement and protests.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen wrote on Instagram in response to the backlash.

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," she continued.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Fans had urged Bravo to part ways with the reality TV star in the wake of the posts being brought to light.

A petition calling for her firing was made.

“Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook shows who she truly is. It shows us what she believes & how she feels about Black people,” the petition reads.

“The posts are beyond problematic. Beyond ignorance. They condone violence. They laugh at violence. It’s disgusting.”

Executive Producer of the franchise Andy Cohen revealed on his Radio Andy show earlier this week that he found the posts "upsetting" and "disgusting."

“I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything — about everything,” Cohen shared.

“And I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

Nguyen's co-stars condemned her comments on social media, with them following that up by unfollowing her on social media.

It is thought that production has been underway for the last few weeks on the next season of the series, with Nguyen said to have been shooting.

Whether any of the footage will hit the air, we don't know, but it's possible Bravo could air some of the footage at the reunion.

The reunion was filmed in advance of the posts being found.

Fans on social media had criticized Bravo for the lack of resolution on the matter and many pledged to boycott the series.

The ratings took a hit with the most recent episode falling to 694,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating vs. the previous week's 837,000 and 0.31 rating.

Nguyen is the second cast member confirmed to be out of the series ahead of its third season.

Mary Cosby bailed on the reunion, sealing her fate as a cast member.

Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay are all locked in to return.

Meanwhile, it looks like Meredith Marks will be engaging with Shah and her co-stars in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the decision to fire Jennie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.