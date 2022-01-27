Jennie Nguyen Speaks Out After Being Fired From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jennie Nguyen took to Instagram Wednesday to speak about her firing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Her firing came after insensitive social media posts from a deactivated Facebook page surfaced online.

"I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what's going on during that time," Nguyen shared on Instagram Live before saying she had a social media team helping with her account at the time.

"I mean it's an old post on my account, it's in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me."

She added, "Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point."

"For me, it's on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted," she said.

"I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year," Nguyen said.

"And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else."

"It's on my account and I'm big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting," Nguyen shared.

"But I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion. I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance," she added.

"We are different. But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose," she said.

"I don't tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there's good and there's bad. I don't support the bad, I don't support the brutality of Black people or with any race."

"But I do support my law enforcement. But that doesn't make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. And I want you to understand that."

"And whether I remember the posts in 2020, I don't remember whether it's on my account or not. We don't remember what we ate yesterday, let alone two years ago. But like, again, I take full responsibility," she continued.

The posts on social media criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and the related protests after the death of George Floyd.

"Police brutality is a very, very big topic," Nguyen said on the live.

"But again, you have policemen out there signing their life away every day, to make a commitment to protect the community."

The reality TV star previously apologized for the posts.

"I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she said in a statement.

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," she continued.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Bravo officially fired Jennie earlier this week.

