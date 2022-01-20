Joshua Jackson to Star in Fatal Attraction TV Adaptation

Joshua Jackson has a thrilling new TV role.

Paramount+ today announced Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, The Affair) has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Original Series Fatal Attraction.

Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair.

"A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to the streamer's official description.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson most recently starred as the titular character in the critically acclaimed limited series Dr. Death, opposite Christian Slater, for which he received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

He recently starred opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the limited series Little Fires Everywhere and in the mini-series When They See Us for Ava DuVernay.

Jackson’s additional television credits include starring on Showtime’s The Affair, Years of Living Dangerously, J.J. Abrams’ Fringe, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his breakout role in Dawson’s Creek.

Jackson’s many films include Rose Troche’s acclaimed drama The Safety of Objects, the HBO Films version of Moises Kaufman’s groundbreaking play The Laramie Project, Aurora Borealis, Sky, Cursed, Gossip, Apt Pupil, Cruel Intentions, and Lay the Favorite.

Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Fatal Attraction joins a Paramount+ original slate that already includes The Good Fight, Evil, Why Women Kill, SEAL Team, and Guilty Party.

