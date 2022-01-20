One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz Join Sophia Bush on Good Sam

The ladies of One Tree Hill are reuniting on-screen.

CBS on Thursday revealed Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz will join their former co-star Sophia Bush on an upcoming episode of Good Sam.

A One Tree Hill reunion is sure to drum up some interest for the freshman drama which premiered earlier this month.

Burton and Lenz are set to appear as Gretchen and Amy Taylor, sisters who cross paths with Sam (Bush) at the hospital on the medical series.

Good Sam follows Sam as she is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent project, the logline teases.

Sam's father "defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”

The series got off to a soft start with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, and is averaging 2.5 million and a 0.3 season-to-date.

Unfortunately, the numbers put it at the bottom of the ratings for CBS, and the show already appears to headed for cancellation.

Streaming and DVR numbers will play a big factor in any renewal decision, but the numbers are not great for now.

One Tree Hill fans are devoted to following the stars wherever they go, so this special episode on the horizon could help move the needle in the right direction.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons on The WB/The CW, and the ladies have remained friends ever since their respective runs on the show concluded.

In fact, they co-host the podcast Drama Queens and relive the episodes of One Tree Hill.

They dissect the most pivotal scenes of the series with a new lens.

Catch new episodes of Good Sam Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.