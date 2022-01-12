SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Succession Leads as Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble Nod

The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

As has been the case on the awards front of late, Succession led the way, scoring five total nominations.

Netflix's Squid Game continued to rack up nominations, coming away with four total.

The same can be said for Apple TV+ shows Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

Paramount Network's smash hit, Yellowstone, made it into the awards front in a big way with a nod for Drama Ensemble.

Only Murders in the Building secured three nominations, while The White Lotus scooped up two.

The telecast is set to go ahead on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.

Check out the list of nominations below.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung - Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook - Succession

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Jeremy Strong - Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning - The Great

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Jean Smart - Hacks

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.