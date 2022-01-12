SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Succession Leads as Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble Nod

SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Succession Leads as Yellowstone Snags Best Ensemble NodPaul Dailly at .
The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
As has been the case on the awards front of late, Succession led the way, scoring five total nominations.
Netflix's Squid Game continued to rack up nominations, coming away with four total.
The same can be said for Apple TV+ shows Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.
Paramount Network's smash hit, Yellowstone, made it into the awards front in a big way with a nod for Drama Ensemble.
Only Murders in the Building secured three nominations, while The White Lotus scooped up two.
The telecast is set to go ahead on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.
Check out the list of nominations below.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung - Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook - Succession
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Jeremy Strong - Succession
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Elle Fanning - The Great
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Jean Smart - Hacks
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.