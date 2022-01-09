SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Keys to Heaven

Is there a path forward for the team?

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12 found Jason confronting his memory loss, while Sonny made the biggest mistake of his career, and we got some much-needed clarity on where the final episodes of SEAL Team Season 5 will take us.

It was a fantastic hour that managed to balance the emotional weight of Jason's predicament flawlessly.

David Boreanaz continues to excel with this very different layer of Jason. It was inevitable there would be a moment Jason would fully understand that his team is not out to get him.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Jason has been haunted by the past his entire career, so it was nice to see him confront his feelings on several deaths throughout his life.

Jason is not perfect, but he always thought he could do better when it came to the people he's lost in life.

It was rare to see Jason so receptive to what was going on around him, and meeting the dead people allowed him to have closure.

The series has been heavily zeroing in on the real-life effects of people who have served, and it remains one of the most topical shows on TV as a result.

Sonny: Look, man, I...

Clay: I've made peace with the cost of this job, but I did not sign up to get killed over your pity party.

Sonny: Never asked you to come and save me. Nearly orphaning your son, that's on you.

Clay: What about Leanne? She's out of Vah Beach, but she's not out of your life. But you're just gonna just throw in the towel on her?

Sonny: Oh, we can't all be as lucky as you, Clay, with the white picket fence, okay?

Clay: Oh, wow. Lucky? Yeah, you know what? I'm-I'm fucking-- I'm really lucky, man. I've never held my son. He was, he was ripped away from us at birth, stuck with a bunch of tubes, and he's been fighting for his life all alone. I can only pray that he gets the same shot at life that Leanne got. And for being so brave, his reward was nearly losing his dad because of your fucking pathetic ass.

Sonny: I'm sorry, Cl-Clay. I didn't-- That's, like, a tough go for your son, and I...

Clay: You know what, just-- Sonny, shut up. I'm done, I'm done with your-your bullshit, man. I'm done.

Permalink: You know what, just-- Sonny, shut up. I'm done, I'm done with your-your bullshit, man. I'm...

Permalink: You know what, just-- Sonny, shut up. I'm done, I'm done with your-your bullshit, man. I'm...

It's been harrowing watching Jason's descent, but it was satisfying to see him recognize his flaws and that there could be a way forward.

Understandably, he wanted a very different last hurrah, but maybe, just maybe, he'll be allowed to return as Bravo 1 if science catches up and there is a way to clear him for missions again.

The deceased team members he encountered couldn't help but question their legacy, and in Jason's case, it was malleable.

If he continued to act as though everything was fine, his legacy would be that he got his team killed.

Jason: You saved my life, and I... took yours away.

Alana: Oh, Jesus Christ, will you stop saying that?

Jason: Well, I did. I did.

Alana: Were you driving the truck that hit me?

Jason: No, but you were in the car running an errand for me, so...

Alana: I was buying wine, beer, and chicken for us. You're not responsible.

Permalink: I was buying wine, beer, and chicken for us. You're not responsible.

Permalink: I was buying wine, beer, and chicken for us. You're not responsible.

Now that he's accepted help and is open to receiving it, we should be in for an arc that gives him some clarity.

SEAL Team without Boreanaz wouldn't be worthwhile. The other actors are perfect, but the show is built on the success of these people in Jason's orbit.

Jason pushed his friends and loved ones away before this mission, so we should probably expect him to nurture these relationships.

I was waiting for him to say something comical to break the ice with Clay in the car at the end, but all it took was that glance for Clay to know that Jason understands why he did what he did.

Jason has this great support system around him, and it's devastating to think that people in a similar predicament may not have anyone to help them.

Speaking of Clay, he gets such a bad rap for being a goody-two-shoes, but he proves that his approach works.

Sonny needed to blow off some steam after the demise of his relationship with Hannah and his war of words with Davis, but stealing drugs and money from a gang was not the way to do it.

There were so many things that could go wrong, and fortunately, Clay was on hand to work him through it.

20 years of combat, and all the ways I could've gone out. Command taking my bird is the worst way it could end.

Jason Permalink: 20 years of combat, and all the ways I could've gone out. Command taking my bird is the worst...

Permalink: 20 years of combat, and all the ways I could've gone out. Command taking my bird is the worst...

Sonny, in particular, has always complained about Clay's actions, telling him that he thinks he's better than the team.

The truth is that Clay has his head screwed on and knows what he's fighting for back at home.

If anything, Sonny's actions resulted in a team-building activity for him and Clay. Clay will not be open to talking to him for a while, but at least now Sonny understands why Clay is the way he is.

The action in the hotel was a lot of fun, but with everything going on away from the run-down location, it was difficult to tell whether one of them would get injured.

Anything can go wrong, and if something does, it will likely fall back on Jason, leading to even more torment for our hero.

The final two episodes of SEAL Team Season 5 will likely be all about the nuclear plot, thanks to the last-minute realization from Davis.

The show manages to pull out all the stops for season finales, and while I hope everyone makes it back to U.S. soil in one piece, I'm preparing for the worst.

"Keys to Heaven" was a perfect episode of SEAL Team.

Clay: Hey, you know what I've noticed? All of my shifts, either on watch or leave, now line up with one of you two. You want to explain that?

Ray: Just managing the workload, brother.

Clay: Bullshit. Both of you are looking for ways to look over my shoulder, isn't that it?

Clay: It's not like that.

Ray: It's not like that? If you don't think I can lead this team, you tell it to my face right now, Ray. Go ahead. Tell it to my face. Straight up. What? He get in your ear, you listen to him?

Ray: We're just watching your back.

Jason: Yeah. While sharpening your knives. After everything we've been through, you trust that little shit more than me?

Ray: Jace, look, man, it's killing me to say this, but... you're compromised, man, and you're putting the team at risk.

Jason: Because this guy here-- he's still bitching about the probe in North Korea?

Clay: No.

Jason: No?

Clay: Because you brought that building down on us in Mali.

Ray: Did not. Bullshit. Enemy did that, and you know that.

Clay: You and I found an EOD hazard when we were clearing. Told me to mark it, and then you forgot, right? You had the GIGN just set a charge right on it.

Ray: Just want what's best for you and for the team, brother.

Jason: I'm what's best for this team. I'm what's best for this team! What, are you gonna go to Command?

Ray: No.

Jason: It's obvious to me that loyalty and brotherhood are just words to you. You're both a disgrace to the Trident. Both of you.

Permalink: It's obvious to me that loyalty and brotherhood are just words to you. You're both a disgrace...

Permalink: It's obvious to me that loyalty and brotherhood are just words to you. You're both a disgrace...

Ever since moving to Paramount+, the show has proven that it is in fine form, delivering excellent storylines.

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion, but we need a formal SEAL Team Season 6 pickup, so we know the show is not at risk of cancellation.

What are your thoughts on Jason's new lease of life?

Do you think he will be able to retain his position as Bravo 1?

What are your thoughts on the glance at Clay at the end of the hour?

What do you think of Sonny?

Did he go too far?

What are your hopes and fears for the final two episodes of the season?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of SEAL Team Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.