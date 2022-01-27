Space Force Season 2 Trailer: Prepare for Big Changes!

Space Force will take flight on Netflix with its second season on February 18.

The streamer dropped the trailer on Thursday, and it looks considerably funnier than its predecessor.

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges,” reads the description.

“Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

“General Naird, it’s been suggested that you are unstable, incompetent, fragile, eccentric, indecisive, and potentially treasonous,” says the new Secretary of Defense.

“You have five months to prove yourself, or POTUS will install alternative command.”

Steve Carell returns as the lead, while John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake are all set to return.

The new trailer is a lot of fun, but there's no telling whether the show will be an improvement until we watch the episodes.

There were some great one-liners on the freshman season, but for the most part, the show lacked the humor you would expect from a Carell vehicle.

The Season 2 premiere comes almost two years after the series debut, thanks to COVID-19.

Many TV shows were delayed due to the pandemic due to production issues.

Netflix has a stacked month ahead, with Raising Dion Season 2, Sweet Magnolias Season 2, Disenchantment Part 4, Love Is Blind Season 2, and Vikings Valhalla.

There are also a string of movies on the horizon on the streamer, including Tall Girl 2, Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Have a look at the trailer for Space Force Season 2 below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you watch Season 2?

The first season is available to stream on Netflix around the globe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.