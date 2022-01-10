The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Lion's Den

A mother's love is fierce like a lion, and she'll protect her young no matter what.

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2, both Thony and Fiona were willing to do anything to protect their sons in dire situations.

Alternately, Arnan proved how fierce he was when he had to catch a gun thief in less than 24 hours. Let's enter "The Lion's Den."

The FBI approached Thony, and at first, FBI agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) pretended he was a single dad who needed help changing his infant daughter to get closer to Thony while she cleaned the restrooms.

While the idea seemed to work initially, she still wouldn't open up about why she attended Theo's funeral or if she knew Arman or his men.

Garrett: You were close enough to go to his funeral and get his daughter a gift?

Thony: Theo was a single dad. He didn’t know what to get for a 16-year-old girl. He asked for my help. I wanted to make sure she got it.

Garrett doesn't seem to like to play by the rules.

When he was questioning Thony, Fiona showed up, which made her recognize him when he returned later for an FBI raid,

Martha Millan shined in these scenes. Her fear was confirmed when one of the cleaning ladies shouted there was a raid. She was so terrified they would be deported back to the Philippines.

When Fiona recognized the FBI agent, she contacted Thony right away. Garrett wouldn't let up, though. He harassed Fiona just as much about Thony's job at the warehouse until Thony arrived and criticized him for his scare tactics.

His partner, Renee, became cautious upon hearing he confronted Thony in the restroom. What does Garrett have in his past?

Did he sexually harass a woman to get info? Something is off here.

Fiona was still shaken from the raid. She was so terrified. She confided in Thony that her son Chris isn't an American citizen, and it was why she freaked out when he took her car.

Since bad things always happen simultaneously, Luca's condition worsened, and they can't get any more medication because he hasn't seen the new doctor yet.

It looked like we were still in a COVID-19 world with all those makes. It could've also been because the kid was so fragile they had to be extra diligent.

Thony wouldn't let her son die. She was willing to risk the ER to save her baby.

With her circumstances, Thony knew she'd never be able to see a doctor, so she swallowed her pride and went to the hotel instead, hoping Arman would help her.

They dismissed her as the help, but Arman locked eyes with her. Since his wife was there, he didn't look thrilled, but he wouldn't turn his back on a child.

He and his wife Nadia seemed like a power couple and happy, but Arman seemed protective of Thony.

He is almost like two different characters.

Arman acted like such a different man when he was with his crew. It's like he wanted to prove himself to Hayak, and he hated working under him. Arman seemed always to be the peacemaker.

First, he needed to broker peace when Viktor's guns went missing, but he couldn't prevent Matteo's death.

Arman: We’re going to work this out. No one is trying to cheat you.

Matteo: This is not a problem, Victor. We can get your guns.

Then, when Thony tried to quit, he had to remind her of how he protected her.

Their chemistry sizzled when he got in her face and ordered her to prove her worth. It's worrisome that Arman can act like an arrogant jerk one minute and compassionate and kind the next.

Some man saw Thony cleaning and became suspicious. Little did he know that she was even more suspicious of him.

When Hayak questioned Thony's worth and loyalty, Thony proved herself by telling him that she saw a strange man lurking by the trucks.

Unfortunately, he had been stealing guns from the mob, and Thony just sealed his fate.

She looked sick when the gun went off, and the mob life was just beginning for her.

The stakes just became higher.

Garrett realized that Thony and Arman share a connection. Just as Garrett suggested using Thony as their next inside informant, she was feeling grateful that Luca had stabilized thanks to Arman getting them to the hospital.

Thony had a rough time handling her part in Jimmy's death, but she won over Hayak. It's unfair that immigrant women have to work to prove themselves, but she's in with him now.

Arman cautioned her to make the right decision since Hayak wouldn't let her back out. Poor Thony is desperate since Luca is her life. She needs them more than they need her. It's a sad fact.

The Cleaning Lady has shown that it was more than a typical mob drama over the first two episodes.

It focuses on a mother's moral dilemma and touches on immigration and how hard it is for them to find proper health care.

Most of all, it's about family. Thony and Fiona would do anything for each other and their kids and sometime's that becomes dangerous.

A mother's love is fierce.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Do you think Thony will flip sides and work for the FBI, or is she loyal to Arman?

What else don't we know about Fiona and her family? Chime in below in the comments.

