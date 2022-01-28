The Santa Clause: Elizabeth Mitchell Returning for Disney+ Sequel Series

Elizabeth Mitchell is reuniting with Tim Allen.

Deadline is reporting that Mitchell has officially signed up to star in the forthcoming Disney+ sequel series of The Santa Clause.

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," reads the logline.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Mitchell starred in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause as Mrs. Clause/ Carol Newman-Calvin.

News of the TV series dropped two weeks ago, leading to much excitement from fans of the movies.

It's rare in this day and age for these types of projects to include the original stars, and there's an element of excitement when the stars align.

Mitchell is best known for her scene-stealing role on the ABC sci-fi drama Lost. Her other TV credits include Outer Banks, Revolution, V, Dead of Summer, and The Expanse.

The beloved star is also attached to appear in the upcoming Netflix drama First Kill, playing a vampire for the first time.

TV Fanatic chatted with Mitchell last year, and she was excited at the prospect of playing this type of character.

Additionally, Mitchell is attached to recur on FBI: International as Angela Cassidy.

Elizabeth is busy, and we can't wait to see her next TV roles.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting scoop for Santa Clause?

Do you think it's a good idea to bring returning stars into the mix?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.