Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 11

Did Danny manage to take down Dickie?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11, Danny pursued the villain after learning he was a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffet.

An Unethical Police Captain - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Frank investigated NYPD Captain Terrell who was using her badge to get free wares from local stores.

Elsewhere, Jamie introduced a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11 Quotes

Danny: 9 o'clock. Jimmy Buffett.
Baez: You mean the Margaritaville guy?

Jamie's Boss: I should have known it.
Jamie: Known what?
Jamie's boss: That you studying for the lieutenant's exam would result in some ball-busting out there.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11 Photos

Reintroducing Saluting Rules - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11
Regina Taylor as Captain Tyrell - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11
Frank Investigates - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11
Dickie Delaney - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11
Searching for A Con Artist - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 11
