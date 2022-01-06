Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 10

Did Burgess and Ruzek find some closure?

The pair were shocked on Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 when someone from Makayla's past came forward.

Beauty from the Side -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9

Meanwhile, the team searched for a missing child in what turned out to be a very complicated case.

Elsewhere, Voight had some shocking news for someone close to him.

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 Online

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 Quotes

Hello, Charlie. So where is she?! Huh!

Ruzek

Voight: You guys got married?
Halstead: Yeah we did.
Atwater: What the hell? Congratulations.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 Photos

Shocking Makayla Development -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
Ruzwater Gets the Rundown - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
Complications on the Case -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
The Mrs - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
Kim in Motion -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
Ruzwater for Life - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10
