AMC Drops Teaser for Interview with the Vampire, Better Call Saul Season 6, & More

AMC Networks dropped an exciting teaser Sunday during Super Bowl LVI that teased some of its upcoming series.

The 30-second spot had Interview with the Vampire, Better Call Saul Season 6, Tales of The Walking Dead, and Killing Eve.

A longer 60-second version was released online and it showed 61st Street, Dark Winds, Moonhaven, and other series.

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic and bestselling novel, Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.

Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), creator and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series stars Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis and Bailey Bass as Claudia.

The footage from Better Call Saul teases the sixth and final season, which concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.

Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

The Walking Dead Season 11, meanwhile, premieres February 20 on AMC, but the episodes will drop a week earlier on AMC+.

Killing Eve's final season drops February 27 on BBC America, and like TWD, episodes will be made available a week earlier on AMC+.

There are a lot of exciting TV shows on the way to AMC and its streaming service, so we're sure 2022 is going to be a huge year.

Check out the full trailer below.

