Daredevil, Jessica Jones, & More Marvel Series Are Leaving Netflix

Several beloved Netflix Marvel properties are gearing up to leave the place they called home.

Marvel's live-action Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are all set to depart on February 28.

According to Polygon, the rights for the six superhero dramas have reverted to Disney, but there's no telling where the shows will land next.

The shows employ a more adult tone than your typical Disney+ fare, so, likely, they will all wind up on Hulu, unless there are different plans at play from Disney.

While the series all had devoted followings, Netflix shocked fans and industry insiders everywhere when it dismantled its crop of shows that had the "Netflix Original" branding.

Daredevil kickstarted Netflix's foray into Marvel superheroes, launching back in 2015, but it was shockingly canceled after its third season in November 2018.

The streaming service canceled the rest of the shows in the months that followed, leaving fans with little to no resolution.

Netflix also had a deal with Marvel that none of the characters could appear in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.

Of course, two stars of Daredevil reprised their roles in two different projects recently. We won't go into specifics in case you're trying to avoid spoilers.

There has been speculation that some of these shows could be revived on a Disney-owned streaming service, and maybe new episodes of some of them will be produced.

Daredevil remains a highly-viewed series, having recently showing up on the Nielsen streaming chart, over three years after its cancellation.

It is possible, however, that the characters will show up in future Marvel projects as opposed to getting full-blown revivals.

Then again, it would be nice to return to some of these universes.

What are your thoughts on these shows leaving Netflix?

Where do you think they will end up?

Do you think more seasons of them should be produced?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.