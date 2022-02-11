Daredevil, Jessica Jones, & More Marvel Series Are Leaving Netflix

at .

Several beloved Netflix Marvel properties are gearing up to leave the place they called home.

Marvel's live-action Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are all set to depart on February 28.

According to Polygon, the rights for the six superhero dramas have reverted to Disney, but there's no telling where the shows will land next.

Super Team Up!

The shows employ a more adult tone than your typical Disney+ fare, so, likely, they will all wind up on Hulu, unless there are different plans at play from Disney.

While the series all had devoted followings, Netflix shocked fans and industry insiders everywhere when it dismantled its crop of shows that had the "Netflix Original" branding.

Daredevil kickstarted Netflix's foray into Marvel superheroes, launching back in 2015, but it was shockingly canceled after its third season in November 2018.

Krysten Ritter Attends Vulture Event

The streaming service canceled the rest of the shows in the months that followed, leaving fans with little to no resolution.

Netflix also had a deal with Marvel that none of the characters could appear in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.

Of course, two stars of Daredevil reprised their roles in two different projects recently. We won't go into specifics in case you're trying to avoid spoilers.

There has been speculation that some of these shows could be revived on a Disney-owned streaming service, and maybe new episodes of some of them will be produced.

Charlie Cox at Defenders Event

Daredevil remains a highly-viewed series, having recently showing up on the Nielsen streaming chart, over three years after its cancellation.

It is possible, however, that the characters will show up in future Marvel projects as opposed to getting full-blown revivals.

Then again, it would be nice to return to some of these universes.

What are your thoughts on these shows leaving Netflix?

Mike Colter Attends Spirit Awards

Where do you think they will end up?

Do you think more seasons of them should be produced?

Hit the comments.

33 of TV's Goriest Moments
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Daredevil Quotes

I'm not seeking penance for what I've done, Father. I'm asking for forgiveness... for what I'm about to do.

Matt

You embarrassed me. You embarrassed me in front of her.

Fisk

Daredevil

Daredevil Photos

Returning Villain - Daredevil
Marvel's Daredevil Season 3
Daredevil Season 2 Picture
Matt Murdock Suits Up - Daredevil Season 1 Episode 13
Matt and Foggy as Interns - Daredevil Season 1 Episode 10
Matt, Foggy and Karen Meet - Daredevil

Daredevil Videos

Daredevil Season 3: Premiere Date Confirmed!
Daredevil Season 3: Premiere Date Confirmed!
Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: The End of Matt Murdock?
Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: The End of Matt Murdock?
Marvel's The Defenders: Full Trailer Released!
Marvel's The Defenders: Full Trailer Released!
  1. Daredevil
  2. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, & More Marvel Series Are Leaving Netflix