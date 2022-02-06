Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Stand Like the Hummingbird

Every once in a while, an hour of TV leaves you speechless, and for me, Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 fit the bill.

It was powerful, heartbreaking, and shocking all at once.

Rue is genuinely at rock bottom, and you can tell this will not end well for her.

She spent much of "Stand Like the Hummingbird" in withdrawal, having mood swings, and desperately trying to find her next fix, even if it put her one step closer to death.

Zendaya flawlessly embodied this very different iteration of Rue, and surely the only way is up for Rue after the hour's events.

The opening scenes alone were awards-worthy. Nika King and Storm Reid were also phenomenal as their characters desperately tried to get acclimated with Rue to make her understand she needed help.

Jules telling Leslie about Rue being back on drugs was a massive betrayal in Rue's eyes, but I hope Jules understood that Rue was clearly spiraling out of control.

If Euphoria has taught us anything, Rue and Jules will not be happy together. Something always happens that drives an even bigger wedge between them than before, so maybe they would be better drawing the line and saying they will be friends.

There's a lot of pain in this romance, and it's hard to imagine them wanting to be in each other's lives when high school is completed.

I figured Rue was stealing to get her next fix of drugs, so my jaw was firmly on the floor when she tried to hand over everything she stole to Laurie.

Laurie might have a warm and welcoming demeanor, but this woman runs a cutthroat drug business and has already threatened to sell Rue to sick people to get her money back.

Laurie could have cut Rue some slack because giving all of the stuff over showed that she wanted to pay some of it back.

The moment Laurie commented that she isn't a pawn shop made it clear there were far more horrors in store for Rue.

If Laurie's intent was to get Rue hooked on harder drugs, then she may have accomplished that goal, but what is her end game here?

She opened up about her past and how she got hooked on drugs, so why would she want to ruin someone else's life?

There is a lot about Laurie we don't know, but we know she had pills in the house but instead chose to give Rue Morphine.

It was a harrowing ordeal for Rue, more so because she had no control over what happened in that house.

It's a miracle she escaped and managed to get back home before they caught her.

Laurie's manipulation is far from over, and I don't doubt she knows some truly horrid people who will want to settle the debt Rue owes.

I don't know what that means for the people in Rue's orbit.

Rue was scared enough by what happened to return home at the close of the episode, which shows she got a fright.

Will Rue now want to go to rehab? I'm not sure because her reaction when she learned that her mom was taking her was to get out of the car and run into oncoming traffic.

It was a visceral reaction and one that almost ended her life.

You can see the emotional strain Rue's addiction has on those around her, but she sure is saying the most horrible things to her mother.

Could you imagine hearing your child saying they planned on dying in a month and describing how they wanted it to happen?

Euphoria has never been a show about happiness, so something tells me Rue might not make it out of the series alive.

Then again, Euphoria has been cautious about not explaining time periods, and Rue narrates in the past tense, possibly suggesting that she's dead.

Rue exposing Cassie and Nate's affair was another huge turning point, mainly because Cassie was so shocked she couldn't even deny it very well.

The development probably means we should expect Nate to go off the deep end all over again. He will not take too kindly to someone speaking about his personal life.

On the other hand, Maddy will go scorched earth on them both. Nate has long warned Cassie of this, and now that it's happening, well, I'm concerned about Cassie.

Kat will take Maddy's side, and Cassie will probably become a pariah in the school. Maddy is smart enough to understand that the relationship happened when she and Nate were apart.

But Maddy is so fiercely loyal to her friends that she will look at this as an act of betrayal.

Following Rue from start to finish, this installment was the most well-rounded of the season, flawlessly telling us everything from the perspective of our lead.

Euphoria Season 2 has reinvented itself on a weekly basis, but I genuinely have no idea how it will continue to do so after such a perfect installment.

The writing, acting, directing, and score all came together to deliver a fine package.

What are your thoughts on Rue's descent?

Do you think she's burned all bridges?

Is it time for Rue and Jules to split up?

Hit the comments.

Euphoria continues Sundays on HBO.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.