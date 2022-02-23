Inventing Anna Racks Up Most Hours Watched for English-Language Drama on Netflix

Netflix has another hit on its hands with Inventing Anna.

Deadline is reporting that the Shonda-Rhimes created miniseries was watched by 196 million hours between February 14 and 20.

The numbers are in addition to the 77 million the show racked up the previous week. It launched on a Friday that week, explaining the lower numbers for its opening week.

Many Netflix shows build in the second-week metrics due to them being available for longer and word-of-mouth.

In Inventing Anna's case, the Julia Garner-fronted drama has scored the most hours viewed for an English-language series since the streaming service changed the way it reports data.

Here are the runners up:

- YOU Season 3 with 179 million hours viewed

- The Witcher Season 2 with 168 million hours viewed

- Sex Education with 160 million hours viewed

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well," reads the logline for Inventing Anna.

"But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

It has been one of the most-talked-about shows since its launch earlier this month.

While the show is breaking English-language records, the numbers pale in comparison to Squid Game, which broke through last year with 571 million hours viewed.

Netflix also found some more success last week with Love Is Blind. The long-delayed second season managed 59 million hours viewed.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 managed 30 million hours viewed.

What are your thoughts on these huge numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.