Mary Cosby Exits The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Two Seasons

The trend plaguing The Real Housewives franchise continues.

Mary Cosby is the latest star to exit after bailing on the Season 2 reunion.

Page Six confirmed the exit.

“Mary will not be back,” a source shared with the outlet.

“She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

Cosby has yet to respond to the reports of her exit but did share a bizarre post on social media after the news broke.

It reads as follows:

Silence is Enough! To The Leaders of the world..’My Followers” & New Ones”! I Love you! Thank you for your Love & Support.

Cosby's time on the show has been in question for a while.

At one point during the currently airing second season, Cosby compared co-star Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug."

The comment came after Shah was arrested during a cast trip for a telemarketing scheme.

Cosby also said that Asian American castmate Jennie Nguyen has "slanted eyes."

She subsequently apologized for the comments to Shah.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC," she shared after the episode aired.

"I used poor judgment in my choice of words.

"Please accept my apologies. I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand."

"I've lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. am truly sorry!"

A major storyline on the show this season involved Cosby's church being called into question, with some comparing it to a "cult."

Cosby did speak out about bailing on the reunion on Twitter Spaces.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby Tweeted as a defense of this decision.

The show is currently airing, and a third season is already being filmed.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recently ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen for controversial social media posts about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," said the network in a statement last month.

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her social media posts were brought to our attention.

"Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful cast decisions."

RHOSLC continues Sundays on Bravo.

