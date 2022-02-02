Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Inverse Method

Are all of the characters traveling down dark paths?

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 4 was a masterclass in nuanced storytelling, flawlessly switching things up to raise the stakes.

We'll start with Lucy. This is not the Lucy we remember from Supergirl Season 1, but she's far more interesting.

Ally has done a number on her, successfully breaking the bond between the sisters, and it's making for good TV.

The tricky part of introducing Lucy into this iteration of the Arrowverse was that it would be difficult to make her absence feel natural.

Thankfully, the show did a standup job of introducing a character who will likely straddle the fine line between good and evil for the duration of Jenna Dewan's run.

Ally is delightfully unhinged, bringing a different kind of villain to Smallville.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know that Lois has always had integrity, so you can only imagine the reaction on my face when her integrity was called into question.

Omissions from the story she wrote on Ally were expected, but it now raises some interesting questions about Lois's lengths to change the narrative.

The truth clearly blindsided Chrissy because her relationship with Lois was changed forever.

There was some great timing to get Chrissy in the room and to watch the video at the exact point to discredit Lois, but at least it shows there will be a lot more conflict to come.

Lucy and Ally know how to get Lois where it hurts, and the next phase of their wicked plan will be in bringing Chrissy into their cause.

Then again, we don't know that much about Chrissy. It makes me wonder whether she is a willing participant or truly chasing the story.

Chrissy was starstruck when she first laid eyes on Lois, so either it was too much for her to see her idol has lied, or Chrissy is about to help Lois.

The more intriguing part of this cult storyline is that it's showing us Lois getting back to what she does best, and with a very personal connection to it, of course she will stop at nothing for answers.

Dewan is attached as a guest star for now, but a more permanent presence could help show a different side of Lois.

The Bizarro of it all remained intriguing, but Mitch needs to be fired. Seriously, what compelled him to send his super soldiers after the villain?

Did he really think it would be easy enough for them to dispatch Bizarro? The good thing is that Tag survived, and maybe he'll start to warm more to Superman's line of thinking.

Mitch is super impulsive, and it will continually come back to haunt the D.O.D. if he proceeds in this manner.

John Henry has got to be the most loyal character in the Arrowverse. His selfless actions have landed him in the hospital, but he's not the type of person to sit at home, letting other people try to save the world.

Now that he's in hospital, Natalie will probably rebel. She's a teenager who is struggling to come to terms with all of these changes, and who can blame her?

This is an entirely different Earth than she's accustomed to, and everyone she knew on the old Earth doesn't know her on this one.

My hope is that Natalie finds peace, but with her father being at death's door, it's going to be a tough road.

The politics getting nasty was no surprise. The series has been zeroing in on the Cushings of late, even if the show acts like the youngest kid doesn't exist.

While there were a lot of shocking revelations, Kyle's infidelity threw me for a loop. Now, it's easier to see why he's been pro-Lana since the back half of Superman & Lois Season 1.

He harbors a lot of guilt for his actions, but now that he's slipping back into old habits, well, his marriage will probably start to implode again.

There was so much growth for Kyle from the one-dimensional character we met on the series premiere, but there's still a lot we don't know about him.

Will he shack up with the bartender again, or will he be able to come clean to his wife?

Jordan playing a superhero in the store was frustrating. It was so obvious the security footage would incriminate him as a metahuman, but at least this was a harsh lesson for him.

We need to remember that these are teenagers. They are trying to cope with the stress of growing up while simultaneously working on their powers.

Samuel taking Jordan under his wing to train him for battle could have adverse consequences, but given the strength of the villains of late, maybe it will be worthwhile.

Lois and Clark hate when Samuel does things without consulting them, so we should probably expect fast and furious backlash when the truth comes out.

Superman & Lois Season 2 is genuinely firing from all cylinders. The storylines are moving in intriguing directions to deliver a lot of great moments.

What are your thoughts on the show so far?

Do you like the cult storyline?

Do you think Chrissy is a villain?

Superman and Lois returns after the Olympics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.