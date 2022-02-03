Supernatural and Walker Spinoffs Land Pilot Orders At The CW

The CW is looking ahead to next season as the future of the network remains in limbo.

The outlet has placed pilot pickups for Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, a Walker spinoff, and a DC universe-set Gotham Knights TV series.

Supernatural, which ended its 15 season run last year, was a solid performer for The CW.

This is now the third stab at a spinoff.

The Winchesters centers around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline of the potential series last year.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Walker spinoff will be set during the 1800s.

It would follow Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West," according to the description from Deadline.

"On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose."

"Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams," it continues.

"Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Gotham Knights, meanwhile, is the latest superhero series set up at the network.

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been.

However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

What are your thoughts on the trio of shows?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.