The Blacklist Renewed for Season 10

Red will continue to scheme on NBC for another season.

James Spader confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show that The Blacklist has been renewed for Season 10.

The news is a bit surprising because many figured The Blacklist Season 9 would be the end of the line, but the series has managed to revitalize itself with a string of creative changes.

Season-to-date, the drama is pulling in an average audience of 5.1 million total viewers, as well as a solid 0.6 rating in the demo in live+7 numbers.

The show is steady vs. last season, which is a major positive in today's TV landscape.

While ranks #9 out of 10 NBC dramas, it benefits from being a well-known brand internationally.

The official synopsis for the current season teases that “in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded — their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown."

"Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters."

"In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all — Raymond Reddington.”

Many TV shows grow stale as they age, but there have been many changes at the wheel of late.

Jon Bokenkamp, the creator, departed after The Blacklist Season 8, the same season Megan Boone departed as Liz.

“I genuinely believe the series remains full of life, creatively strong, and that bright days lie ahead,” Bokenkamp said at the time of his exit.

“So now I join you — as a fan — to see where The Blacklist takes us next.”

The series also stars Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

NBC has yet to make the bulk of its decisions for the 2022-23 TV season.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and New Amsterdam have been renewed, while This Is Us is set to wrap for good in May.

