The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Our Father, Who Art In Vegas

All marriages have secrets.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 7 explored an in-depth look at Marco and Thony's marriage. It also showed even more details of Arman and Nadia's relationship.

By now, neither of these two couples seemed to stay together for love. In Nadia's case, they appeared to honor their vows because of duty or a desire for joint power.

While the rest of the family seemed delighted to have Marco home, Thony seemed uncomfortable.

She almost treated Marco as an old friend more than her husband, avoiding intimate contact. Her priority was Luca, so the family celebrated a year of holidays that Marco missed.

Hower, Thony made it all about Luca. She avoided kissing and becoming intimate with Marco, stating that they still had many issues to work out.

Marco: What is it? Before you left, things were getting better. We were working things out.

Thony: We were still sleeping in separate beds.

Marco: Not all the time.

There seemed to be trust and communication issues since Thony accused Marco of getting the money for the airfare by gambling as he did before. Marco seemed to have his problems because he merely wanted Thony to trust him and move on.

Thony craved someone to take care of her. Even though Marco wanted her to sing, Ella Fitzgerald's "Someone to Watch Over Me" to him, the song fit Arman and Thony's relationship better.

Arman has taken Thony and Luca to the hospital or helped her pay for his medical treatments throughout the season.

He's provided a place for Thony to fall apart and feel safe.

Therefore, seeing Thony sing and Arman interspersed with Arman watching a look-alike Thony sing at the bar before getting his vengeance made sense. He wasn't going to let some low life rat him out to Hayak.

Thony rushed to clean Arman up. There was so much heat between the two of them, even though it was a simple gesture. Thony has been helping him since the beginning.

When Thony admitted she had a meeting with a potential donor, but she couldn't afford the transplant center, Arman immediately offered to pay for it as soon as his deal came through.

Things are more complicated than they used to be. While Thony would ordinarily protest, now she knew she had to discuss this offer with Marco.

Arman's face literally fell when he heard Marco was in town. He and Thony can both try to deny it, but they have feelings for each other.

Marco had difficulty adjusting to how much Thony had changed. Thony was so grateful the college student had agreed to help them as she was the only donor.

The girl looked charmed by Luca but also looked motivated by the $20,000 that was offered. Marco became angry later when he realized that the criminal had paid that reward.

Marco has his pride and would instead get the surgery done in Mexico, and then all of them return home, while Thony wanted to get the surgery done here safely.

Again, Marco preferred doing things the hard way, while Thony finally learned to lean on others for help.

When a couple has marital issues, it affects other people. This time it concerned Fiona, who was stuck in the middle between her brother and her best friend.

She seemed irritated with both of them. She was thrilled to see her brother and frustrated that Thony wasn't, and then she correctly guessed that Thony and Arman had feelings for each other.

Since Thony told Fiona that Arman only wanted to help Luca, Fiona convinced Marco not to do anything stupid and wreck his marriage. Marco hated he'd been away, and some stranger had been involved with his family.

Fiona: Stop getting all worked up! I do it too and that’s how we end up doing crap we regret later.

Marco: Thony’s the one involved with the criminal and you’re worried about what I’m going to do? The only thing I’m going to regret is letting this happen.

Fiona: Marco, stop! Do you think everything has been easy for her? Everything Thony has done, she did for your son!

Fiona tried her best to get Marco to swallow his pride and think of his son first, but Marco had a stubborn streak.

Marco just couldn't let his pride go. He made things worse by storming into the club and confronting Arman.

Arman sensed that Thony was uncomfortable and tried to be civil.

Marco kept demanding why this criminal wanted to help his wife and son.

Marco just pissed off the wrong person, and Thony tried to separate the men.

Unfortunately, Arman's marriage had its issues. Nadia was a strong woman who knew what she wanted.

Nadia has voiced since The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 that she wants what is rightfully hers and Arman's. They've paid their dues to Hayak.

Arman finally has a deal in place to sell Hayak's guns that could get him six million dollars. He proposed they take the money and start over elsewhere.

Nadia: Are you about this, Arman? Hayak has spies everywhere.

Arman: I’ll handle that. I’m talking about taking back what’s ours and finally getting what we deserve.

Arman knew how to sweet-talk women. He told Nadia he needed her help to seal the deal.

Wow! Nadia was an impressive shooter. No wonder Arman brought her along. She nailed those paint cans.

Once Arman closed the deal, Nadia thought for sure they would get their happy ending until she saw Marco confront Arman.

Nadia wasn't dumb. She always knew Arman had feelings for the cleaning lady, and she didn't want to share the six million.

Arman kept denying it, saying the charity would look good.

Both Arman and Thony need something softer in a relationship than power and control, which Nadia and Marco offer.

Marco wrecked everything by needing to be in control and gambling away Thony's secret stash of money.

Arman may lose everything, including Nadia and Thony because Garrett wanted revenge and found his stash of guns.

Everyone's forgotten the most crucial person, a sick little boy who needs money for a heart transplant.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. How will Thony pay for Luca's surgery with her secret stash of money gone and Arman's deal gone bad?

Will Arman rescue Thony again, or will that wreck both of their marriages? Chime in below in the comments.

