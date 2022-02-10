The White Lotus Season 2: Theo James and Meghann Fahy Join Cast

The White Lotus Season 2 will take viewers to a different resort, which means we'll be meeting a string of new faces.

Deadline is reporting that the latest additions to the cast are Theo James, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe, who are all set as series regulars.

Leo Woodall has also booked a recurring role on the Sicily-set second season of the buzzy HBO satire.

The outlet reports that James and Fahy are set to play married couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock.

They join new series regulars F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road).

The only confirmed returning cast member from the excellent original season is Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus Season 1 took place in Hawaii and focused on people vacationing at the luxury resort.

The season-long mystery involved one of the guests being dead and viewers piecing together the clues before the big reveal.

It was a huge hit for HBO, growing its audience throughout its run, and becoming one of the biggest new shows on cable.

It's unclear whether the mystery elements will remain on the second season, or if there will be changes at the wheel to keep the format fresh.

The first season also starred Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

The show was initially conceived as a limited series, but the success meant that the creative forces worked out a way to refresh.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming when the renewal was made official in 2021.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

What are your thoughts on the latest additions to the cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.