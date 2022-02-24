Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did Darlene find the perfect partner?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 13, she was on the hunt for the perfect home.

Faking Selfies - The Conners Season 4 Episode 13

However, the realtor told her she would have better chances if she had a significant other.

Meanwhile, Becky and Professor Davis continued to try and keep their relationship a secret.

However, secrets are hard to keep on this show.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Darlene: That’s from the trash. You’re eating trash candy.
Dan: Waste not, want not. That’s in the Bible. I’m doing God’s work.

Darlene: There is a really good house here. It’s right at the top of my price range, but it’s the only one that hasn’t said, train lovers look no further.
Dan: I wouldn’t consider the train a deal-breaker. I think it’s nice when your house rocks you to sleep.

