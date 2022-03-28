Academy Conducting Formal Review of Will Smith's Slap and 'Condemns the Actions'

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has spoken out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday's Academy Awards telecast on ABC.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," a statement reads.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the statement continued.

What's more, the Academy also included its Code of Standards, which was updated in 2017.

“Academy members should exhibit appropriate professional conduct in their interactions with all individuals whom they encounter in connection with their professional roles, including colleagues, production staff, and others in the film community,” the code reads.

It is unclear what will happen, but the code of practice states that violating actions could result in suspension or expulsion of a membership.

The controversial moment occurred when Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jade Pinkett Smith, being in "GI. Jane" because of her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia.

Will appeared on the stage and slapped Rock.

"Oh wow," Rock responded as he made the move back to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock prompting Will to double down, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied.

"That was the ... greatest night in the history of television," the star added.

Whoopi Goldberg, Academy Governor opened up about the incident today on The View.

"We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

“I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said today, adding that the Smiths have been made fun over the years multiple times, and this was not the first time Rock took aim at Jada.

“I think he overreacted…I think he had one of those moments where it was like G.D. it, just stop. I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.