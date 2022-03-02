Cal Fire: Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro Join Max Thieriot on CBS Drama Pilot

Cal Fire is taking shape at CBS.

Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro are the latest cast names to join the cast of the drama pilot, according to Deadline.

They join star, co-writer, and executive producer Max Thieriot.

Cal Fire follows a young convict named Bode Donovan, who is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence.

He joins a firefighting program that takes him back to his hometown in Northern California.

The show finds Bode and other inmates working alongside firefighters to keep the region safe from fires.

Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI) and husband and wife duo Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Council of Dads, Grey's Anatomy) are also involved.

Burke is set as Bode’s father, Vince.

"A lovable pessimist, Vince is third-generation Cal Fire and the fire chief of the community of Middletown," the character description states.

"A strong man who has fought many fires in his time, Vince is not about to give up and give in when a fire threatens to sweep into his town."

Alejandro, meanwhile, will play Manny, "a proud father and fire captain in charge of prison inmates when they are on the fire line."

"He has the hard-earned wisdom of a man whose life was spiraling out of control before he turned it around."

"Cap sees potential in Bode — that is, until he catches wind of his big secret."

Thieriot is best-known for his roles on Bates Motel and SEAL Team, with the latter recently nabbing a renewal for Season 6, as well as an order for a movie.

The show successfully moved to Paramount+ from CBS last year, and emerged as a heavy hitter in the viewership.

Initially, Thieriot was not attached to star, so there's no telling what it means for his future on SEAL Team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.