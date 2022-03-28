Candy: Hulu Drops Wild Teaser for Jessica Biel Limited Series

Are you ready to enter the mind of Candy Montgomery?

Hulu dropped a thrilling teaser for its upcoming five-night event series on Sunday, and it features many twists and turns.

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom," the logline teases, adding the following:

With deadly results.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean.

Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot and will executive produce.

Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) was originally set to star on the series, but had to step aside due to scheduling conflicts.

Biel previously played a killer on the USA Network drama series, The Sinner, so it will be fun to see her take on the role of a very different killer.

The rollout strategy is different than your typical Hulu drop.

The streamer usually unspools one episode a week or a whole season at once, but Candy will launch Monday, May 9 and will stream new episodes nightly until the finale on Friday, March 13.

This is not the only dramatization of Candy Montgomery with a 2022 premiere in the cards.

Elizabeth Olsen is taking on the role of Montgomery on HBO Max's Love & Death.

Check out the teaser for Candy below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.