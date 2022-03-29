Chesapeake Shores Renewed Sixth and Final Season on Hallmark Channel

It's time to say goodbye to another TV family we love.

Hallmark Channel announced today that hit, multi-generational family drama, Chesapeake Shores will return for its sixth and final season.

Based on the New York Times bestselling series of books by Sherryl Woods (Sweet Magnolias), the ten-episode season will premiere later this summer.

Series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis are all set to return.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant, and unforgettable,” said Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series.

“We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Chesapeake Shores explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby (Ory).

Over the past five seasons, Chesapeake Shores has seen the family reconcile following a painful chapter in their past.

As the series has progressed, Abby revisited her love from her youth, Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), several times, and he ultimately left town to find himself at the same time Metcalfe left the show.

Buckley joined the show during Chesapeake Shores Season 5 as Evan Kincaid, a romantic replacement for Abby, and entered into a business arrangement with Abby and Mick (Willams).

After leaving her family decades earlier, Megan O'Brien (Niven) has finally resumed her place in the family and reconnected with her ex-husband. A big adventure awaited the couple until Megan received a job offer she couldn't refuse.

We are hoping the final season will have them working through their doubts together.

The other O'Brien children are all in various phases of their lives from searching for a life partner, starting their own business, to starting a family.

We hope the shores are alight with romance and laughter as the family we have come to love takes their final bow on Hallmark Channel.

Chesapeake Shores is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment (Canada).

Dan Paulson is executive producer. Phoef Sutton serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Based on the bestselling series of books by Sherryl Woods, who also serves as executive producer. Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers are also executive producers.

Chesapeake Shores seasons one through five are currently available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now, and you can watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

