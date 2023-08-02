Treat Williams: Cause of Death Revealed for Everwood and Chesapeake Shores Star

Everwood alum Treat Williams' cause of death has been determined almost two months after his tragic death.

The beloved actor's cause of death has been revealed as "severe trauma and blood loss" following the motorcycle crash in June.

The Vermont State Police also revealed this week that Ryan Koss, the man driving the vehicle that collided with Treat's motorcycle, has been charged with "grossly negligent operation with death," People reports.

News of Treat's death was confirmed in a statement by the actor's rep to People.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams' agent Barry McPherson told the outlet.

"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," he continued.

"He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams was best known for his work on The WB drama series Everwood, where he played Dr. Andrew Brown from 2002 until the show's cancellation in 2006.

"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," his costar Emily VanCamp said in the wake of his death on Instagram.

"Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

"Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family," Everwood's Gregory Smith said to People.

"He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years."

"I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."

Throughout his impressive career, Williams racked up over 120 acting credits, with fans also knowing him for his work on Chicago Fire, Hart of Dixie, Chesapeake Shores, and Blue Bloods.

May Treat Williams rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.