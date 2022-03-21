Christina Ricci Joins Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series

Christina Ricci is staging a return to the Addams Family universe.

Deadline is reporting that the actress has joined the cast of Wednesday, the forthcoming Netflix series.

Ricci is well known for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family movie series in the 1990s.

Jenna Ortega (YOU, Scream) is set to headline the series in the role of Wednesday, but no details have been revealed about who Ricci will be playing.

All we can do is speculate. Perhaps the show will use flash-forwards and show Ricci in the role again.

We have no idea.

Deadline notes, however, that Ricci was brought into the fold following Thora Birch's exit.

Birch exited the series in December for personal reasons.

Ricci will not be playing the same character, it has been revealed.

The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at

Acclaimed director Tim Burton will direct, and exec produce the series, while Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners.

They will exec produce alongside Andrew Mittman (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

Ricci also stars on Showtime's red-hot Yellowjackets.

The series launched to rave reviews and solid viewership last year.

She will continue as a series regular for the second season, which is set to enter production soon.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.