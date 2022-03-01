Disney+ Expands Into TV-MA Content With Daredevil, Jessica Jones, & More

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders officially have a home.

Just hours after the six series went dark on Netflix around the globe, Disney has confirmed they will be available on Disney+ from March 16.

The move is a surprise, especially because they are geared towards a more adult audience than your typical Marvel property.

But the streaming service has announced the series will be made available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on that date with the addition of new parental controls.

Also joining them is Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which recently exited Netflix.

Many believe the Netflix-Marvel shows would wind up on Hulu, but the addition of the parental controls raises some questions about the long-term future of Hulu in the U.S.

To date, content on Disney+ has been family-friendly. It has branched into more mature content internationally with the addition of Star, a tile on the homescreen that gives viewers access to more content.

Still, the move to Disney+ means that fans will find the shows Marvel collection, alongside the other Marvel offerings such as Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision.

Disney+ says the rejigged parental controls will bow in the U.S. on release day, and it will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming.

“We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

The exciting part of these shows joining the Disney+ family is that it will lead to hope that they could produce new seasons.

Netflix shocked everyone when it canceled many of them, despite them being some of their most-watched shows.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.