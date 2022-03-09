FBI: Most Wanted Stuns Fans, Kills Off Original Character

When news broke that Julian McMahon would be exiting FBI: Most Wanted, there were many questions about how the series would write out such a pivotal character.

On Tuesday's game-changing installment, viewers got their answer, and it probably wasn't what most were expecting.

McMahon's Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix was gunned down while pursuing a dangerous domestic abuser.

It came as a huge surprise, especially when considering the lighter tone employed earlier in the episode.

Jess was happy, looking to the future, blissfully unaware of what fate awaited him as he did his job.

The news sunk in when Hana and Barnes broke the news to Sarah, who had been planning a surprise trip.

Showrunner David Hudgens reflected on the creative choice during an interview with TV Insider.

"Julian had approached us about wanting to go to pursue and do other things, so in the writers’ room, we started thinking about how we could fashion his exit," he told the outlet.

"We considered all different possibilities, and ultimately we came down to something that we felt in a way honored the premise of the show, which is that this is the most wanted Fugitive Task Force."

"We chase the worst of the worst, the most dangerous of the dangerous, and one of the risks of that job is getting hurt or killed in the line of duty," he added of the decision.

"We felt that it was something that was emotional, something that was dramatic and shocking, and in a way, also honorable — Jess goes out saving the life of the woman that we’re trying to rescue — but it’s also sort of a realization of something that is a constant risk for people who do that job."

News of McMahon's decision to depart the series broke in January in a statement to Deadline.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon shared.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” he added.

Dylan McDermott was recently revealed to be the new lead of the show, playing a new role.

What are your thoughts on the way Jess was written out?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

