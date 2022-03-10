Flip or Flop: Ending After 10 Seasons!

Flip or Flop's impressive run on HGTV is coming to an end.

Co-hosts Tarek El Mousa and Christina Haack shared the news in separate Instagram posts Thursday.

They also announced that the series will end very soon.

The series finale is set for Thursday, March 17 at 8/7c.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years."

"I am beyond grateful for the support.”

El Moussa, meanwhile, had his own post to speak about the end.

“You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between… but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

HGTV released its own statement on the news.

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” the statement reads.

“More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013."

"We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

Indeed, both stars have had a longstanding relationship with HGTV, and they will continue to be a part of the the cabler with their own solo series.

The pair signed new deals with HGTV earlier this month, spanning several years.

All of their shows rate very well, so it makes sense they will be working on projects for the network.

