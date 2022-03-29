It Prequel Series Welcome to Derry in Development at HBO Max

HBO Max is expanding another of big movie franchise.

The Ankler reports that a prequel series based on the Stephen King novel is in the works at HBO Max.

Titled Welcome to Derry, it would take place in the '60s and chart the origins of the curse that viewers of the movies and readers of the book will know as Pennywise the Clown.

The series is set to end with the beginning of the 2017 movie that starred Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Frazer, and Wyatt Oleff also starred.

The horror movie grossed almost $702 million from a $35 million budget, and spawned a sequel, It Chapter Two, which starred Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa.

The sequel made considerably less ($473 million), but for a horror movie, it was still a huge number.

It was previously adapted into a miniseries with Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Annette O’Toole, Seth Green, Jonathan Brandis, and Tim Curry.

According to Variety, Andy Muschietti, who directed both of the movies, is on board to write and EP alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

A writers room is reportedly already open, meaning that the project seems to be moving along swimmingly.

It's not uncommon for streaming services to expand well-known franchises.

HBO Max expanded The Suicide Squad with Peacemaker, The Batman is expanding with a Penguin prequel, and Dune is getting a TV series.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement about a prequel series because it will explain the origins of some of the biggest mysteries of the lore.

What are your thoughts on the potential series?

Do you think this will be a great chance to go back to where it all began?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.