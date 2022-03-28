Janet Hubert Defends Will Smith: 'Sometimes You Have to Slap Back'

Janet Hubert is speaking out in support of Will Smith following one of the most shocking scenes in Oscars history.

Hubert, who originally appeared as Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, took to Instagram to react to Smith smacking Chris Rock during Sunday's Academy Awards telecast.

“So PROUD OF YOU!” she wrote in response to Smith’s acceptance speech before addressing the slap.

“There is only so much one can take… sometimes you have to slap back,” she shared.

“Celebrate the win… nothing else matters."

"Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there. Met him once… it was enough for me… very mean spirited.”

The heated moment played out when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in "G.i. Jane" because of her shaved head.

Smith made his way up to the stage and slapped Rock, to the surprise of Rock and everyone at the star-studded event.

Smith returned to his seat and yelled the following:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f----g mouth!”

Oh wow," Rock said following the smacking.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock prompting Will to double down, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied.

"That was the ... greatest night in the history of television," the star added.

Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss).

The actress previously opened up about it on Red Table Talk.

Will later won his first Oscar for his work in the movie King Richard.

As questions mounted about the incident, the LAPD issued a statement that Rock declined filing a police report.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the statement reads.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

